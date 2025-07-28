Pound net speculative longs slump to 5-month low

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market to a 5-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 570 contracts in the data reported through July 22, 2025. This was a weekly slump of 28621 net long contracts.

