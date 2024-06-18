Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 3-Month High

Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 3-Month High

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators extended net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 52121 contracts in the data reported through June 11, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 8911 net contracts and at its highest level in three months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Rise

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Fall

US Dollar Speculators Stay Net Short For Second Week

Jnk India sizzles after bagging order from Reliance Inds

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Piramal Capital &amp; Housing Finance surpasses Rs 50,000 cr in retail loans

Wynk Music achieves milestone of 1.7+ billion streams

Market trade in positive terrain; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story