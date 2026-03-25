Pound stays pressured against dollar; UK inflation comes in at 3% on year in February

The British pound continues to gain traction from a four month low but still is seen pressured against dollar even as UK inflation came in line with expectation. UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% over the year in February, compared to a rise of 3.0% in January, the data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) climbed 3.2% year-over-year in the same period, compared to Januarys 3.1% print and came in above the forecast of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the monthly UK CPI arrived at 0.4% in February versus a decline of 0.5% reported in January, in line with the market consensus. Currently GBP/USD is trading at $1.3383, almost flat on the day but reducing some losses. Despite a hawkish outlook by BoE amid firm inflation levels, geopolitical risks in play is keeping greenback supported amid safe-haven demand. Also, bets for rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) amid inflation fears weighs on the GBP/USD pair. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are seen quoting at 125.80, down 0.38% on the day.

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