Pound volatile but largely supported as UK equities hit three-week high

British Pound is witnessing volatile moves today after recent uptick as key inflation data releases from UK are due today. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3413, down 0.10% on the day after hitting one and half week high of 1.3465. Pound has stayed supported this week amid positive global risk appetite and falling crude oil prices. UK stocks hit a three-week high on Tuesday, as a sinking oil price softened the outlook for inflation. The FTSE 100 added 0.6% at 10,494.21.

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