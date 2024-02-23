Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation board to mull fund raising on 29 Feb

Power Finance Corporation board to mull fund raising on 29 Feb

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said that its board will meet on 29 February, 2024 to consider fund raising proposal through market borrowing program for the financial year 2024-25.

The company will raise funds through issuance of bonds, term loans, commercial paper, etc from domestic and international markets.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 4,727.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3860.25 crore in Q3 FY23. Total income increased 20% YoY to Rs 23,593.40 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 412.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

Benchmarks trade near flat line, European mkt advance

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Power shares gain

SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

NSE SME Kalahridhaan Trendz makes a decent listing

SML ISUZU Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR Flat Around 82.90 Per US Dollar After Hitting One Month High

NSE SME Atmastco makes good debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story