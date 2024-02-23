Power Finance Corporation board to mull fund raising on 29 Feb

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said that its board will meet on 29 February, 2024 to consider fund raising proposal through market borrowing program for the financial year 2024-25.

The company will raise funds through issuance of bonds, term loans, commercial paper, etc from domestic and international markets.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 4,727.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3860.25 crore in Q3 FY23. Total income increased 20% YoY to Rs 23,593.40 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 412.60 on the BSE.

