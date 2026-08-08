Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 28312.95 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 2.12% to Rs 7012.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6866.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 28312.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28436.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28312.9528436.25 0 OPM %100.6399.62 -PBDT11278.0611213.24 1 PBT11260.0811198.99 1 NP7012.016866.26 2
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