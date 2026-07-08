Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 412, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24224.45. The Sensex is at 77600.28, down 0.74%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 5.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26985.05, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.3 lakh shares in last one month.