Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 416.65, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.65, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24547.3. The Sensex is at 78455.1, up 0.03%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 1.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26844.7, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.19 lakh shares in last one month.