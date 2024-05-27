Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 507, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 263.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% jump in NIFTY and a 13.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 507, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23105.45. The Sensex is at 75944.91, up 0.71%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 22.02% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21852.3, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 249.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 509.45, up 3.35% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 263.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% jump in NIFTY and a 13.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News