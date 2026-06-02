Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 413.45, down 1.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.52% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 413.45, down 1.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost around 7.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.77 lakh shares in last one month.