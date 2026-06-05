Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.2%, up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 433.8, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 6.42% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 433.8, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 6.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25031.25, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.09 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 436.9, up 2.23% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 3.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 6.42% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.