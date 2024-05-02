Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 6.24%, Gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 6.24%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 469.1, up 6.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 244.02% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 14.08% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.1, up 6.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 12.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21841.15, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 422.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.02 lakh shares in last one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 244.02% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 14.08% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 10.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

