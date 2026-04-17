Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 465.65, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 0% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 465.65, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 7.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26343.55, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.55, up 1.66% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 0% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.