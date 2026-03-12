Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance dissolves Sakhigopal Integrated Power Company (SPV)

Sakhigopal Integrated Power Company (SIPCL), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been struck off by the registrar of companies w.e.f. 09 March 2026.

SIPCL was not a material subsidiary of PFC and was incorporated on 21 May 2008 under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the purpose of establishing Ultra Mega Power Project of 4000 MW in the state of Odisha. Subsequently it was decided to close the project.

