Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid acquires Barmer HVDC Power Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid acquires Barmer HVDC Power Transmission under TBCB route

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 23 September 2026 acquired Barmer HVDC Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Inter-State Transmission system for the project namely Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-5: 6 GW) [Barmer Complex] Barmer-II: 6 GW (Solar) (LCC Configuration), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).

The Project comprises establishment of 6000 MW, 800 kV HVDC terminals at Barmer-II (Rajasthan) & South Kalamb S/s (Maharashtra) along with augmentation of South Kalamb S/s. Further the project involves construction of 800 kV HVDC bipole line between Barmer-II & South Kalamb (~1000 km) traversing through the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and construction of 400 kV transmission lines traversing through the state of Rajasthan along with the associated bays. The project also involves installation of two SynCon units at Barmer-II PS along with the associated bays.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trade below 23,300 in early trade; breadth weak

KPIL lands new orders worth Rs 2,025 cr

TCS becomes Jaguar TCS Racing's Official AI Partner

Stock Alert: Avantel, IOL Chem, Concord Biotech,ESAF SFB, NSE

Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buyNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Next Story