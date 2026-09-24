Power Grid acquires Barmer HVDC Power Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 23 September 2026 acquired Barmer HVDC Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Inter-State Transmission system for the project namely Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-5: 6 GW) [Barmer Complex] Barmer-II: 6 GW (Solar) (LCC Configuration), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).

The Project comprises establishment of 6000 MW, 800 kV HVDC terminals at Barmer-II (Rajasthan) & South Kalamb S/s (Maharashtra) along with augmentation of South Kalamb S/s. Further the project involves construction of 800 kV HVDC bipole line between Barmer-II & South Kalamb (~1000 km) traversing through the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and construction of 400 kV transmission lines traversing through the state of Rajasthan along with the associated bays. The project also involves installation of two SynCon units at Barmer-II PS along with the associated bays.