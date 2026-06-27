Power Grid commissions project for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapur and Kurnool

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that project namely Transmission scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthpuram (Ananthapur) (2500 MW) and Kurnool (1000 MW), Andhra Pradesh (Project) has been completely commissioned with effect from 24 June, 2026.

The project was entrusted to POWERGRID Ananthpuram Kurnool Transmission, then a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, which is amalgamated with POWERGRID Khawda II-C Transmission w.e.f. 01 March 2026 as per order dated 27 January 2026 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).