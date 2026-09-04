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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corp emerges as successful bidder for 7.5 GW Lakadia transmission project

Power Grid Corp emerges as successful bidder for 7.5 GW Lakadia transmission project

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Power Grid Corporation of India has emerged as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process for the Lakadia Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Phase-II transmission project in Gujarat.

The company has quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 1,152.49 crore. The project will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project is aimed at integrating 7.5 GW of renewable power from the Lakadia REZ. It includes the establishment of a new 765/400 kV Lakadia-II substation. It also involves construction of associated 765kV transmission lines, along with the required equipment and bays.

The project further includes the installation and commissioning of synchronous condensers at the Lakadia-II substation.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.

The company had reported 0.89% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3598.42 crore even as revenue rose by 2.68% to Rs 11,496.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 267 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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