Power Grid Corp emerges as successful bidder for 7.5 GW Lakadia transmission project

Power Grid Corporation of India has emerged as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process for the Lakadia Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Phase-II transmission project in Gujarat.

The company has quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 1,152.49 crore. The project will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project is aimed at integrating 7.5 GW of renewable power from the Lakadia REZ. It includes the establishment of a new 765/400 kV Lakadia-II substation. It also involves construction of associated 765kV transmission lines, along with the required equipment and bays.

The project further includes the installation and commissioning of synchronous condensers at the Lakadia-II substation.