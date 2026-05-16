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Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 11665.61 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 9.74% to Rs 4546.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4142.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 11665.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12275.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.62% to Rs 15927.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15521.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 46732.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45792.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11665.6112275.35 -5 46732.8745792.32 2 OPM %45.4583.04 -75.0585.07 - PBDT3449.858257.20 -58 27576.3232198.35 -14 PBT155.225061.69 -97 14546.6419294.20 -25 NP4546.334142.87 10 15927.9515521.44 3

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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