Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 11665.61 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 9.74% to Rs 4546.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4142.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 11665.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12275.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.62% to Rs 15927.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15521.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 46732.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45792.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.