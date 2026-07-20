Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 286.6, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% slide in NIFTY and a 9.25% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 286.6, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 24143.5. The Sensex is at 77416.56, down 0.94%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 1.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39277, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 287.6, up 1.37% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 3.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% slide in NIFTY and a 9.25% slide in the Nifty Energy index.