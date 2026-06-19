Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.09%, up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 291.85, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% fall in NIFTY and a 13.81% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 291.85, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23954.5. The Sensex is at 76644.39, down 0.99%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has dropped around 2.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40457.3, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 291.35, up 0.69% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% fall in NIFTY and a 13.81% fall in the Nifty Energy index.