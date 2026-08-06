Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore

Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 3.74% to Rs 271.45 after reporting a 20.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,598.42 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,546.33 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.44% QoQ to Rs 11,496.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit slipped 0.88%, while revenue from operations increased 2.68%.

Profit before tax (PBT), including regulatory deferral account balances, rose 17.07% QoQ and 7.03% YoY to Rs 4,587.32 crore.

Among business segments, transmission revenue increased 2.19% YoY to Rs 10,929.16 crore, while consultancy revenue jumped 27.79% YoY to Rs 518.73 crore. However, telecom revenue declined 13.02% YoY to Rs 251.77 crore during the quarter.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Nifty trades tad above 24,650; oil & gas shares in demand

Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Garware Technical Fibres spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

REC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Next Story