Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-regional transmission project

Power Grid Corporation of India said it has emerged as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding route for the "WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme Part-A" Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project.

The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on 16 June 2026. The project will be executed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project comprises the establishment of two new 765/400 kV substations in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The scope also includes the extension of existing substations in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, along with the construction of 765 kV and 400 kV transmission lines traversing Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.