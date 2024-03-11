Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid signs MoU with Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Power Grid signs MoU with Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
To incorporates JV for development of Intra State Transmission System

Power Grid Corporation of India has executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL) on 10 March 2024 to incorporate a Joint Venture (JV) Company for development of Intra State Transmission System in the state of Rajasthan with an equity Participation of 74% by POWERGRID and 26% by RRVPNL. The proposed JV company shall undertake projects worth upto Rs. 10,000 crore in a phased manner.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

