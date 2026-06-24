Power & Instrumentation bags Rs 4-cr AVVNL contract under RDSS scheme

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.72 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Rajasthan.

The contract involves the supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of materials and equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure aimed at segregating 11 KV mixed feeders at the Salumbar Circle of Ajmer Discom. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis under tender AVVNL/RDSS-FS/SLB/TN-165.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be completed within 15 months. The total contract value stands at Rs 3.72 crore.