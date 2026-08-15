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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 10.31% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.9041.30 18 OPM %10.279.78 -PBDT4.183.58 17 PBT3.893.53 10 NP2.892.62 10

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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