Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 10.31% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.9041.3010.279.784.183.583.893.532.892.62

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