Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 29.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 58.53 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 29.18% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 58.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.57% to Rs 218.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.