Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 2110.73 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 21.59% to Rs 142.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 2110.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1853.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.49% to Rs 363.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 6061.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5234.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.