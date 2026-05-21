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Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 2110.73 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 21.59% to Rs 142.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 2110.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1853.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.49% to Rs 363.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 6061.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5234.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2110.731853.28 14 6061.575234.14 16 OPM %10.7111.54 -11.5811.49 - PBDT208.03196.95 6 632.01547.04 16 PBT186.69180.90 3 557.50491.24 13 NP142.55117.24 22 363.98326.48 11

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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