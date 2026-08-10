Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 1623.68 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 51.90% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 1623.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1293.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1623.681293.41 26 OPM %10.3013.15 -PBDT149.38152.02 -2 PBT126.38135.59 -7 NP79.7852.52 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2026 quarter

B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story