Power Mech Projects gains after Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Power Mech Projects advanced 2.22% to Rs 2,516.60 after the company reported a 21.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 117.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.89% YoY to Rs 2,110.73 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses increased 14.57% to Rs 1,933.11 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,687.29 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 292.14 crore (up 3.03% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 216.59 crore (up 16.58% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 186.69 crore in Q4 FY26, up 3.2% from Rs 180.90 crore reported in Q4 FY25. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 11.49% to Rs 363.98 crore on a 15.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,061.57 crore in FY26 over FY25. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, representing 15% of the face value, which, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days of such approval.