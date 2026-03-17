Power Mech Projects gains on bagging Rs 710-cr O&M contract from Adani Group arm

Power Mech Projects added 2.63% to Rs 1,940 after it has secured an order worth Rs 709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services, a part of the Adani Group, for operations and maintenance services at a thermal power plant in Maharashtra.

The contract pertains to a 5x660 MW thermal power plant located at Tiroda, Maharashtra. Under the agreement, Power Mech will provide KPI-based operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including overhauling of units at the plant.

The scope of work covers comprehensive O&M activities in accordance with the tender documents, subsequent clarifications and related correspondence between the parties.

Adani Infrastructure Management Services is a domestic entity and part of the Adani Group. The contract has been awarded on a domestic basis.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 60 months, commencing from April 1, 2026 and continuing until March 31, 2031. Power Mech Projects said that neither its promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions. Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works, and operation and maintenance (O&M). The company reported a 14.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (net sales) rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 1,337.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.