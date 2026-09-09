Power Mech Projects rises after securing O&M contract worth Rs 970 crore from Vedanta Power

Power Mech Projects added 1.58% to Rs 2450.65 after the company said that it has secured an operations and maintenance contract from Vedanta Power worth Rs 970 crore.

The contract is for undertaking the operations and maintenance of two MW coal-based thermal power plant at Vedanta Power's Sakti Thermal Plant, located in village Singhitarai, Sakti District, Chhattisgarh.

This contract is valid for a period of 60 Months from the date of issuance of letter of intent (LOI) or order confirmation.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated services in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators; balance of plant (BOP); civil works; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services across power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.