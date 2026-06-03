Power Mech Projects secures Rs 266-cr O&M contract for Adani thermal power plant in Maharashtra

Power Mech Projects said that it has received a KPI-based Operations & Maintenance contract from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for a 2x300 MW thermal power plant at Butibori, Maharashtra.

The contract is a domestic order covering O&M services and has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The scope of work includes providing operations and maintenance services under a KPI-based framework for the power plant. The contract will be executed over a period of 60 months, from 01 July 2026 to 30 June 2031.

The total contract value is Rs 266.26 crore . The promoter/promoter group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and is being executed at arms length.