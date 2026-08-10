Power Mech Projects slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 44% QoQ to Rs 80 cr

Power Mech Projects dropped 5.56% to Rs 2,468.40 after the company reported a 44.0% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net sales increased 25.53% YoY to Rs 1,623.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

However, on a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit rose 51.9%, while net sales increased 25.53%.

Total expenditure rose 29.90% YoY to Rs 1,479.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,138.84 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumed increased 62.31% YoY to Rs 169.14 crore, while employee expenses rose 25.89% to Rs 215.12 crore.