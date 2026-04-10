Power Mech rallies after bagging Rs 296-cr Mumbai Monorail O&M contract from MMMOCL

Power Mech Projects surged 5.97% to Rs 2,207 after it has secured an operations & maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail.

The contract covers O&M of the 19.54-km route and 17 stations between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and Chembur in Mumbai for a period of five years. The order is valued at Rs 296 crore.

Under the contract, the company will undertake comprehensive O&M services, including operation of new rolling stock and upgraded Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for Indias only straddle monorail system, which has been in service since 2014.

Sajja Kishore Babu, chairman and managing director (MD) said: I am delighted to announce that PMPL has secured a major and strategically significant new award for the Operations and Maintenance of the Mumbai Monorail. This contract signifies PMPLs entry into the urban mobility sector and reinforces our position as a prominent O&M company in the nations rapidly expanding infrastructure sectors. This project strengthens PMPLs strategic fit by creating a powerful synergy between our core industrial O&M competencies and the specialized demands of urban transit. PMPL, with extensive experience in the O&M of power plants, is committed to deploying qualified personnel and delivering the highest standards of services across the Mumbai Monorail.

We remain focused on efficient and on-time performance, along with enhanced safety and comfort for passengers. With improving connectivity to other metro, suburban and railway lines, PMPLs operations will be servicing a greater number of commuters over time. This award reflects the confidence placed in PMPLs technical expertise, execution discipline and safety-first culture. Urban transit O&M demands 24x7 readiness, high reliability and strict compliance, areas where PMPL has consistently delivered. We remain committed to supporting MMMOCL in enhancing service reliability and passenger experience through a smooth transition process. Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works, and operation and maintenance (O&M).