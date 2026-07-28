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Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 2.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 311.38 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 2.96% to Rs 185.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 311.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 313.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales311.38313.28 -1 OPM %93.0893.19 -PBDT280.31283.73 -1 PBT201.26204.76 -2 NP185.12190.76 -3

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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