Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 2.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 311.38 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 2.96% to Rs 185.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 311.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 313.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales311.38313.28 -1 OPM %93.0893.19 -PBDT280.31283.73 -1 PBT201.26204.76 -2 NP185.12190.76 -3
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