Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 64.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 311.39 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 64.48% to Rs 243.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 686.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 311.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.44% to Rs 911.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1175.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 1258.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.