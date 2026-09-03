PowerGrid wins bid for Barmer-II inter-state transmission project

Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-5: 6 GW) [Barmer Complex] Barmer-II: 6 GW (Solar) (LCC Configuration) on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, at quoted Annual Transmission Charges of Rs. 3,244.33 crore.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by PowerGrid on 02 September 2026.

The Project comprises establishment of 6000 MW, 800 kV HVDC terminals at Barmer-II (Rajasthan) & South Kalamb S/s (Maharashtra) along with augmentation of South Kalamb S/s. Further, the project involves construction of 800 kV HVDC bipole line between Barmer-II & South Kalamb (~1000 km) traversing through the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and construction of 400kV transmission lines traversing through the state of Rajasthan along with the associated bays. The project also involves installation of two SynCon units at Barmer-II PS along with the associated bays.