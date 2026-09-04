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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PowerGrid wins transmission project for Lakadia REZ, Gujarat

PowerGrid wins transmission project for Lakadia REZ, Gujarat

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely Transmission system for Integration of Power from RE Projects in Lakadia REZ in Gujarat-Phase II (7500MW) on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, at quoted Annual Transmission Charges of Rs. 1,152.49 crore.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by PowerGrid on 03 September 2026.

The project comprises establishment of new 765/400kV Lakadia-II Sub-station in the state of Gujarat. Further, the project involves construction of 765kV transmission lines traversing through the state of Gujarat along with the associated equipment and bays. The project also involves installation & commissioning of Synchronous condenser at Lakadia-II Sub-station.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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