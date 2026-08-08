Powerica consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 780.11 crore

Net profit of Powerica rose 28.14% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 780.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 615.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.780.11615.8913.5813.84123.22103.5084.8176.9863.0749.22

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