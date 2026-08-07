Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Powerica rose 1.70% to Rs 526.55 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for supplying power from a 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Under the award, the company will supply power at a tariff of Rs 3.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years.

The project is required to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The PPA will be executed within the period specified under the terms and conditions of the Request for Selection (RfS).

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and relates to the development and supply of power from a wind power project.