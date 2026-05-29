Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powerica standalone net profit rises 25.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Powerica standalone net profit rises 25.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 718.70 crore

Net profit of Powerica rose 25.94% to Rs 34.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 718.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 686.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.31% to Rs 201.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 2594.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2495.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales718.70686.23 5 2594.092495.81 4 OPM %9.678.84 -11.1812.01 - PBDT68.5470.64 -3 312.98330.39 -5 PBT33.5841.64 -19 197.40214.38 -8 NP34.2827.22 26 201.63141.68 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mallcom (India) standalone net profit declines 80.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects standalone net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Epic Energy standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 335.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story