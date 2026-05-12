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PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1778.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 174.58 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive rose 1778.10% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 174.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 517.00% to Rs 43.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 567.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 554.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.58147.22 19 567.05554.01 2 OPM %9.7010.19 -9.0810.32 - PBDT12.9711.48 13 36.0343.31 -17 PBT3.522.98 18 0.538.86 -94 NP45.452.42 1778 43.197.00 517

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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