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PPAP Automotive jumps after sealing technology partnership with Hutchinson

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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PPAP Automotive surged 10.73% to Rs 227.55 after the company announced a technology partnership with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment in India.

PPAP disclosed that it will leverage Hutchinson's advanced technologies, licensed know-how and technical support to develop and produce automotive body sealing solutions for domestic vehicle manufacturers.

Under the agreement, PPAP will manufacture the products through its existing facilities in India. The partnership will provide the company access to Hutchinson's technology and engineering expertise, helping expand its automotive sealing systems portfolio.

PPAP said the collaboration is expected to strengthen its technological capabilities and enhance its ability to serve both domestic and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in India. The company also expects the alliance to support technology-driven growth and increase value-added content per vehicle.

Hutchinson, a global supplier of sealing systems and multi-material engineering solutions, operates across 26 countries.

PPAP Automotive manufactures automotive sealing systems, interior and exterior plastic components, and precision tooling solutions.

On a consolidated basis, PPAP Automotive's net profit soared 1778.10% to Rs 45.45 crore while net sales rose 18.58% to Rs 174.58 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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