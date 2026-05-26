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Prabhat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.37% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.09 -44 0.471.03 -54 OPM %-420.00-100.00 -6.380.97 - PBDT-0.12-0.09 -33 0.030.01 200 PBT-0.12-0.09 -33 0.030.01 200 NP-0.12-0.09 -33 0.020.01 100

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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