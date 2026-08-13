Prabhat Securities standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Prabhat Securities declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.14 -57 OPM %042.86 -PBDT0.010.08 -88 PBT0.010.08 -88 NP0.010.06 -83
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