Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Prabhat Technologies (India) reported to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.