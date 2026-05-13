Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 36.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 28.43 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 36.54% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.75% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 101.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.