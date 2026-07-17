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Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 73.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 52.21% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 73.81% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.21% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.3821.72 -52 OPM %3.083.18 -PBDT0.180.59 -69 PBT0.150.56 -73 NP0.110.42 -74

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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