Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 73.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.21% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 73.81% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.21% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.3821.723.083.180.180.590.150.560.110.42

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