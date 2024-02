Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 12.39 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12.3912.004.521.330.540.190.510.190.380.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel