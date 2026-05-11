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Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 135.97% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.97% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.972.53 136 16.8812.59 34 OPM %2.35-12.65 -1.18-1.67 - PBDT0.350.23 52 0.830.29 186 PBT0.300.22 36 0.690.23 200 NP0.230.17 35 0.52-0.56 LP

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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